St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) has announced an expansion to its digital printing department, with a major investment in a number of new printing presses.

The family-run company has taken delivery of two new Xerox Versant machines, which are now running in conjunction with two existing presses and a number of large format machines.

SAPC says the investment is to enable it to keep up with continued demand for digital printing from both local and national clients; including the production of leaflets, booklets, greetings cards, stickers, menus, posters, pull-up banners as well as print-on-demand services for the publishing sector.

MD, Peter Moody, said: “We’ve been running a large Xerox digital press for three years and have been really pleased with the quality of the print, speed and efficiency it offers. That’s why we decided to add more Xerox machines to our digital department to not only increase capacity, but also offer an excellent level of consistency.”

The new machines feature ‘Ultra HD 10-bit Resolution’ with four-times more pixels than standard digital presses. They also offer increased levels of sustainability, each boasting a bronze EPEAT® rating – a widely-adopted and independent comprehensive environmental rating system.

Moody continued: “We are always looking for ways to make print accessible to everyone, from personal printing through to projects for businesses and organisations of all sizes.

“That’s why our walk-in printshop continues to form an integral part of our service; giving people the opportunity to easily park up and chat with our printing experts face-to-face. They can also enjoy the flexibility, lower minimum quantities and exceptional turnaround times digital printing provides.

“We’re in the unique position where we can offer everything from short-run through to larger projects under one roof, with consistency in colour and quality across the whole range of printing processes.”

This is the latest in a range of major investments for SAPC, which moved into a brand-new sustainable factory on the outskirts of St Austell in 2013. Over the last 12 months the company has installed a new instant-drying printing press and platemaker, specialist folder and one of Cornwall’s largest roof-based Solar Panel arrays.