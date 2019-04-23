Queen’s Award for Cornish company

A St Austell-based engineering company has been awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Partech is the only Cornish company to receive the honour this year, which it will hold for five years.

Founded in 1963, the company, which designs and manufactures equipment for measuring and monitoring drinking water and waste water, joins fellow Cornish businesses St Austell Brewery and Watson Marlow as current holders of the award.

Joint MD, Angus Fosten, gathered staff together at the company’s Rockhill Business Park base this morning to reveal the news.

He said: “We are so excited to be recognised with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

“Over the last ten years we’ve invested in excellent new facilities at Rockhill, as well as new people who have a real drive to help us develop.

“That commitment has paid off and seen us achieve year-on-year export growth over the last six years

“I found out about the award last month, so keeping it a secret from the team has been a challenge!”