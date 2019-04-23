Local entrepreneur takes a grip on TV

A Cornish entrepreneur features on a new television consumer show next week.

Jen Ives, the inventor of Tregony-based ‘Grippy Leads’, will be appearing on episode six of the BBC daytime programme, The Customer is Always Right.

Presented by TV favourite Lucy Alexander, each episode will see three entrepreneurs come together to discover what a cast of five celebrity and everyday customers from across the UK think of their products.

Grippy Leads’ innovative, multi loop design was pitted against a selection of inventions including a high-tech music gadget and pioneering portion control plate.

The Grippy Leads idea was born when Ives was out walking with the family’s Boxer dog, Pablo. She decided that there must be a better way to shorten a dog lead without wrapping it around your hand or holding it lower down where it could slip through your grasp.

So, after some thought she devised ‘The Original Grippy’, allowing you to select the loop you wish to use to suit the degree of control or freedom required for your dog.

The show will air on BBC One at 11am on Monday, April 29.