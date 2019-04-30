A growing number of A-list Hollywood celebrities are being kept warm while filming in the UK, thanks to a Cornish clothing and footwear company.

Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Daniel Craig and Dame Judi Dench are just a few of the A-list celebs who have been enjoying handcrafted British sheepskin footwear, produced by Celtic & Co at its workshop in Newquay.

Celtic & Co has been called upon time and time again by wardrobe departments at Pinewood and Warner Brothers Studios to provide boots and slippers for its stars. Most recently it has been approached to provide boots for Anne Hathaway who is currently filming the re-make of The Witches, while Jared Leto is also sporting its men’s boots while filming a vampire film called Morbius.

Dame Judi was so thrilled with the boots, she even sent a video ‘thank you’ message.