A Cornish wetsuit company has acquired the Liskeard premises it has operated from since 2015 after securing a six-figure finance package from HSBC UK.

TWF International, which is owned by local businesswoman Lee Cooper, has purchased the 25,000 sq ft building in Liskeard, enabling the management team to future-proof the business.

Cooper has worked for the business since she was 19 and took over the company from its previous owner five years ago. Her Cornwall-based team designs and supplies wetsuits and beach accessories to online stores, multinationals, retail chains and independent retailers across the country, with a particular emphasis on the family and surf markets.

She said: “I’ve been working with HSBC UK since I acquired the business five years ago and the support offered by the bank in that time has been second to none.

“The team, led by my relationship director Steven Crouch, has always had faith in TWF and helped us realise our steady but ambitious growth plans. This latest deal is no exception, giving us added security and the ability to invest further in the facilities.”

TWF International was founded in 1969 and is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary. The business has developed a bespoke range of high-quality wetsuits, rash vests, footwear, body boards and a variety of accessories and luggage.