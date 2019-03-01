Spiral taking big steps forward

Helston-based bespoke staircase manufacturer, Spiral UK, is investing in new staff, new technology and a rebranded website in order to support its ambitious growth plans.

The company has added to its 50-strong skilled team with the recruitment of a new design manager and a new project manager with a background in staircase installation for the London fit out market.

Spiral UK has also invested in cutting-edge Solidworks software as well as the latest state of the art CNC machine, improving the accuracy of the transition from design to fabrication.

At the same time, the company has rebranded with a new logo and website which will showcase its design and manufacturing expertise, give customers ideas and suggestions on designs and materials, and allow them to get advice on their next project.

MD, Eric Nicholls, said: “Over the last 30 years we have become widely recognised as the leading manufacturer of bespoke staircases in the UK. In order to stay ahead of the competition, it is vital that we continue to innovate and improve. This new investment provides a platform for us to do just that.”

Spiral UK has recently completed feature staircases for the Sony Interactive head office in London and for the new Launchpad Building at Falmouth University. Current new projects include staircases for the Salesforce Tower in London and large fire escape staircases for Exeter University.