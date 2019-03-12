Major folding investment at SAPC

During a period of sustained growth, St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) has made a major investment in new equipment which increases the number of products on offer, as well as enhancing quality and sustainability.

SAPC’s bindery team has taken delivery of a Horizon computerised cross folder, which offers a large number of folding options for printed products. This includes leaflets, brochures, folders and magazines.

This significant investment is one of the most recent by SAPC, which in 2018 invested in an instant-drying press – becoming the first printing company in the region to do so and also installed one of Cornwall’s largest roof-based solar panel arrays.

Anthony Tucker, SAPC’s bindery manager said: “Despite performing very complex tasks, the machine is really easy and intuitive to set up and controlled from a series of touchscreens.

“The team are really enjoying working with the machine and it’s made our workflow even more efficient. We’ve also had some excellent feedback from clients who have been very impressed with the quality of the folding and the short turnaround times.”

The machine uses intelligent automation to save time as well as a number of enhanced quality control mechanisms. In the event of a discrepancy, no matter how small the sheet is ejected and the operator is alerted – guaranteeing the quality of every sheet.

Peter Moody, SAPC’s MD, added: “People continue to fall back in love with print and our continued investment in new technology is a reflection of this. Print continues to form a major part of our clients’ marketing campaigns and we’re pleased to advise and create great-looking print which commands results.”

The family-run company was opened in 1981, moving into a new purpose-built sustainable factory on the outskirts of the town in 2013. As Cornwall Sustainability Award 2018 winner, the new machine is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the environment by producing significantly less waste than others in the market.

SAPC is printing and mailing partners for prominent companies and organisations including Whistlefish Galleries, The Eden Project, University of Westminster Press, TJ International, Frugi and Rick Stein. It also holds the worldwide contract for the production of Top Trumps playing cards.