Despite the uncertainties of Brexit, a Redruth-based precision engineering manufacturer is proving that investment is key to its ongoing success.

WES Engineering Solutions specialises in tooling for the automotive industry and is one of many on the edge of the Brexit ripple and the car industry decline.

But it has gone into the new year in positive fashion, financing a £200k machinery investment.

Group operations manager, Daniel Hutchings, said: “As key suppliers to the automotive industry, including Jaguar Land Rover, we know, more than most, the impact of today’s challenging climate.

“We are in a unique environment and yet our investment not only boosts our machining capabilities but is also an investment in skills. Growing world-class talent through our apprentice scheme with new machinery that our early engineers and our very best specialists can both utilise, enables us to deliver complex engineering solutions across every spectrum of industry we supply, as well as delivering new market opportunities.”

Achieving double digit growth in 2018 as well as expanding with three new apprentices and additional recruitment, WES has a 25-year heritage of working with some of the world’s toughest and rarest metals, manufacturing products for a wide range of global organisations including the aerospace, automotive and oil and gas industries.

Group commercial manager James Gazzard said: “The recent purchase of a highly advanced new CNC mill-turn machine is instrumental in increasing our productivity and efficiencies, strengthening our ability to work with some of the hardest materials on the planet, broadening our abilities across a wide-range of products and services as well as offering opportunities to diversify into new markets and enabling us to provide an even better service to our customers.”