European Springs & Pressings has invested €1 million (£900k) in a new spring coiling machine, the first of its kind in the UK.

The Wafios FUL166 is said to be one of the largest high-end spring coiling machines available and Redruth-based European Springs & Pressings is believed to be one of only two manufacturers in the world to have one.

With financial support from parent company Lesjofors, the investment is set to maintain European Springs & Pressings’ leading position in the marketplace.

MD Michael Gibbs said: “Investing in this quality of machinery is testament to our dedication of being a world-class spring manufacturer. Lesjofors, our parent company, is committed to investing in Cornwall and has consistently recognised the forward-thinking nature of our management and the unrivalled quality of our production and lean manufacturing processes.

“We have just opened a second factory in Cornwall, dividing our automotive and industrial specialisms across two locations. This recent expenditure is the next chapter of an ongoing improvement initiative, building our capabilities in line with demand, providing us with enhancements to maintain our global leading position.”