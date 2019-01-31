World leading microwave engineering company Flann Microwave is launching the latest phase of a major investment programme.

The company, which in the last year celebrated a series of milestone projects for customers including NASA and the Met Office, is adding a range of new equipment including new frequency analysis hardware.

Support for these investments has come through the Big 2 and Acceleration Through Innovation (ATI) programmes, both funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Head of operations and finance, Angela Harvey, said: “It has been an exciting year for Flann Microwave and one in which we have made considerable progress as part of our strategy to build on our global position and continue to grow the business.

“We’ve been successful in bringing some fantastic new people into the team and we’re delighted to be continuing to create employment opportunities. At the same time, with the help of our funding partners, the investment in new equipment is enhancing our capabilities across a range of products and markets, including growing opportunities in the space sector globally and as part of the Cornwall space cluster.”

Earlier this year the company revealed it had supplied vital components to US space agency NASA for a major spaceflight mission undertaking the first-ever global survey of Earth’s surface water.

Flann also supported the Met Office to improve the reliability of the UK weather radar network, supplying hardware and technical advice as part of a £10 million upgrade. The project completed in February, just in time to track major snowfalls during the ‘Beast from the East’.