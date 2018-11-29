Truro firm on Fast Track 100

A Truro-based business features on a list of Britain’s fastest-growing private companies.

Published this weekend, the 22nd annual Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales.

ISO Spaces, which repurposes shipping containers into bespoke spaces like cafes, offices and temporary accommodation, has grown its sales by 135% a year, hitting £5.6 million in the year to September.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Group, which has supported Fast Track 100 for all 22 years, commented: “Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of UK business and have always been the beating heart of positive change.

“In a climate of uncertainty, it’s more important than ever to recognise those entrepreneurs, like those of this year’s Fast Track 100, who are making the world a better place for everybody.”