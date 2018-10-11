Liskeard-based wide format printer, Print 2 Media, has invested in some new cutting-edge equipment.

The business has replaced both its dedicated flat-bed and roll printers with the most up-to-date models and revolutionary new print technology.

Print 2 Media is one of the first companies to own a Canon Océ Colorado roll printer. The Colorado is the first wide format printer to use solvent ink in a gel, rather than a liquid. The gel ink is instantly cured using UV light given off by high power LEDs. The combination of gel ink and UV LED curing means the Colorado can print roll media at much higher speeds, and with much lower ink usage than other wide format roll printers.

MD, Glenn Wrigley, said: “With most businesses hedging their bets in the run up to Brexit, we felt there was an opportunity to be brave and fly in the face of the prevailing fear mindset.

“Whilst many businesses are doing their best to maintain the status quo, we felt we could embrace new leaps in technology to bring better quality products to customers at lower prices.”