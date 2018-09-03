Nationwide in running for top award

St Austell-based Nationwide Print had been shortlisted for the 2018 PrintWeek Awards.

The firm, which was named SME of the Year in the 2014 awards, is in the running to be named Environmental Company of the Year.

Nationwide Print MD, Julian Hocking, said: “These awards are incredibly competitive so to be up for another is fantastic, especially as this time it is our environmental record which is under scrutiny.”

Nationwide has invested in a number of green technology initiatives in recent years, including rooftop solar panels and, most recently, an electric car for local meetings and small deliveries

Hocking added: “Cornwall is known as a centre of excellence for environmentally-friendly business practices. We are really proud to be flying the flag for Cornwall at these awards; it would be so great if we could bring home the trophy.”

Winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony in London on October 22.