CMG skills drive

The Cornwall Manufacturers Group (CMG) is recruiting for positions to help manage a new European project it is running.

The Developing Skills for Business (DSfB) European Social Fund project runs through to April 2020 and is designed to help companies identify their training needs and any gaps in current training provision and to work with training providers to fill those gaps.

To help run the project, CMG is looking to recruit for three part-time posts, a project coordinator, a skills broker and an administrator.

Applications must be submitted to CMG’s chairman Eric Nicholls at eric.nicholls@spiral.uk.com by 5pm on Thursday, September 27.