Spiral on a growth drive

A staircase manufacturing specialist, which has delivered projects at the Gherkin and Kew Gardens in London, is starting a growth drive after receiving support from the BIG2 funding programme.

Spiral UK, based in Helston, has completed an upgrade programme to improve its access, storage areas, assignment and stock arrangements.

The new equipment will allow both the production and manufacturing process to become much smoother and more efficient while reducing time taken and material wastage.

Eric Nicholls, Spiral UK’s managing director, said: “The new investment will make a significant impact on the business increasing our efficiency and allowing us to focus on what we’re known for, creating a high quality bespoke staircase service from design through to installation.”

The investment also included the installation of a new state-of the-art CNC plasma machine and a fully motorised 1 ton swing jib crane to aid operations at its Water-Ma-Trout headquarters.

As well as allowing the company to improve efficiency and increase productivity, the improvements will also provide space for growth and expansion.

Spiral UK, which designs, manufactures and installs bespoke straight, spiral and helical (curved) staircases, completed the BIG2 funding application and carried out the project in six months.

Andrew Holland, Spiral UK, CEO said: “The BIG2 funding process was really straightforward and we went from application to project completion in just six months.

“Part of the project supported improving our lean processes, so the funding application was the perfect opportunity to test it.”

The upgrade was led by lean and continuous improvements facilitator, Ben Tossell.

He said: “The company is continually looking for ways to eliminate waste, improve efficiency, productivity, its processes and health and safety. I was tasked with delivering the project within 84 days and was thrilled to come in under and complete the work at the site in 67.”

The company, which also has a sales office in Cambridge and a showroom in Amersham, works in the luxury residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

BIG 2 is delivered by Cornwall Development Company and funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).