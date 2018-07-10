Crantock Bakery in administration

Cornish Pasty maker Crantock Bakery has gone into administration with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

In a statement, appointed administrator, Grant Thornton, said: “Attempts have been made to sell the business in recent weeks but, despite the best efforts of management, cash has deteriorated rapidly leaving the directors with no choice but to close the business.

“Regrettably, it has not been possible to continue to trade the business in administration and so 109 employees are being made redundant. Ten employees have been retained to assist with the close down of the business and the sale of stock.”

Members of the Cornish Pasty Association (CPA) have come together to offer their support.

The association is compiling a list of vacancies within its membership and a number of opportunities have already been identified. Positions for crimpers, packers, admin and finance roles along with a number of management jobs in production and new product development are available.

CPA chairman, Jason Jobling, said: “All of us in the pasty industry were greatly saddened by the news of the closure of Crantock Bakery. The bakery was one of the association’s longest-standing members and a significant employer.

“However, I am incredibly heartened by the way in which members have rallied to do what they can to help alleviate the difficulties faced by those who have lost their jobs. The pasty industry always seems to display incredible solidarity in times of adversity and I have no doubt that it will do so again through this difficult time.”

Anyone facing redundancy as a result of the closure and interested in finding out about any of the vacancies is asked to contact the Cornish Pasty Association directly, so they can be put in touch with potential new employers. Please email info@cornishpastyassociation.co.uk.