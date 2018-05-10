Helston-based Spiral UK has been celebrating the recent completion of its newly-refurbished factory.

The staircase manufacturer, which was last month named Employer of the Year at the Cornwall Business Awards, held a special reception and BBQ for its staff.

The company get together kicked off with CEO Andrew Holland making a presentation to purchasing manager Pete Bell, who was recognised for 30 years’ service.

MD, Eric Nicholls, said: “This is a very timely opportunity to celebrate the team’s successes. The new investment will make a significant impact on the business increasing our efficiency and allow us to focus on what we’re known for, a high quality bespoke staircase service from design through to installation.

“We have completed some very exciting projects recently, in particular an ultra-modern helical staircase in City of London landmark the Gherkin, and in contrast a beautiful spiral staircase to fit the grade I listed Temperate House renovation in Kew Gardens.

“This get together is a good way to celebrate our achievements and say thank you to everyone involved.”