ISO Spaces has launched a second fundraising campaign on the Crowdcube platform.

The Truro-based business, which was recently named on the Sunday Times Fast Track: 10 Rising Companies to Watch list, is looking to raise up to £1.5 million as it looks to upscale its design and manufacture of ‘permanently-portable’ spaces, based on repurposed shipping containers, to meet growing demand.

Since its first successful crowdfunding raise in 2016, ISO Spaces has extended its manufacturing facility in Par by 5,000 sq ft and moved into the recently refurbished Old Cathedral School building in Truro. It also recently delivered two large housing developments, providing emergency accommodation in London’s Ealing for over 400 homeless people.

The company now has a goal to upscale its manufacturing and delivery on permanently-portable containerised units for use in social housing projects and other residential and office developments.

Co-founder, Ben Treleaven, said: “The housing and homelessness crisis is very real. Our solution is crucial in assisting local authorities to achieve their housing targets. As demonstrated by our pioneering developments in Ealing, our permanently-portable solution brings otherwise vacant land back into productivity through interim use whilst the site awaits permanent regeneration.”

At the time of ISO Spaces’ last Crowdcube campaign, it had generated £1.2 million of sales over the two years of trading. In 2017 alone, ISO Spaces achieved sales of over £6 million.

