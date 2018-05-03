A Truro firm has delivered the first of ten luxury micro cottages to Landal Gwel an Mor.

The units, manufactured by BWF (Building with Frames), have a 3.5mx8.5m footprint, with room for a zip & link 6ft bed, an L shaped sofa, a fully-equipped kitchen and a shower room. They will be situated around the fishing lake at Gwel an Mor.

The first of ten lodges has now been delivered with the balance due on site over the next few weeks ready for the peak summer season.

Meanwhile, BWF has just completed one of its most unusual projects to date – The Tiger Lodge – situated overlooking the tiger enclosure at Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve in Kent.

The lodge features Victorian styled radiators, handmade tiles, oak flooring, and a wood burner on a slate and brick wood store/hearth, and perhaps most eye-catching of all, huge windows facing out onto the tigers.

“This project has been a resounding success and we look forward to working in this extraordinary location again,” said BWF general manager, Kate Marsh.