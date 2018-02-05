Hydrock expands Camborne team

Multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy, Hydrock, has expanded its Camborne office to include specialists leading on building services design and geo-environmental engineering.

Tom Shilton has relocated from Hydrock’s office in Bristol to lead the company’s building performance engineering offering.

Shilton was one of the first recruits into Hydrock’s national building performance engineering business in 2013 and has an established track record for delivering projects in and around Cornwall. He is currently supporting BAM Construction to deliver a £16 million range of new teaching facilities for Helston Community College.

Regionally, the company’s geo-environmental services will be led by Marcus Haes, who has worked for Hydrock for over ten years, based in Plymouth.

The pair join Hydrock’s transportation consultancy team in Camborne led by associate Mark Rowe, who said: “Introducing this increased expertise into our Cornwall office adds further strength to the Camborne team, which has a long-running track record of supporting clients on the transportation aspects of some of the most challenging and high-profile projects in Cornwall and the wider south-west.

“Combining these services locally as a multi-disciplinary offering will really help Hydrock to deliver that crucial extra percentage of commercial value for our clients. We’re looking forward to expanding our client base and continuing to support Cornwall and the wider region with positive development for residents and businesses, including the area’s vital tourist industry.”