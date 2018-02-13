Flann to expand workforce

A growing order book and plans for future development of the business means leading microwave engineering company Flann Microwave is to increase its workforce in Bodmin by 10 per cent.

With a current team of 60 based in Bodmin, Flann has grown over six decades to secure a global reputation and in the design and manufacture of precision microwave communications equipment, which can be used in applications such as radar and to allow Internet and mobile data to be carried between mobile phone masts or through satellite links.

The positive start to 2018 and a strong pipeline of future orders from customers around the world has led Flann to begin to add to its team at all levels of the business – from specialist microwave engineers to skilled machinists, operators and assemblers. The aim is to have a further six employees in the business by spring.

Chief executive, professor James Watts, said: “We are incredibly proud of the reputation enjoyed by Flann around the world for innovation, commitment to engineering expertise, attention to detail and customer service. It’s been the foundation of our success to date and is driving a growing global customer base not only looking for our standard products but increasingly to advise on very specific and bespoke design/manufacturing requirements.

“We have a strategy in place to build on this and to continue to grow the business and we are delighted to be in a position to increase the size of the team and to contribute to the wider economic success of Cornwall’s and the UK’s manufacturing base.”