South Crofty funding milestone

The development of the South Crofty tin mine near Camborne has reached another significant milestone with the closing of a previously announced $7.17 million financing deal between Strongbow Exploration Inc. and its largest shareholder.

Law firm Stephens Scown LLP acted as the UK legal counsel for Canadian firm Strongbow, negotiating and handling all UK security and deal documents on the secured note financing deal with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Sally Norcross Webb, a consultant in the mining and minerals team at Stephens Scown has been advising Strongbow for several years. She explained: “The deal which closed on January 26 is significant because it releases funding to enable Strongbow to progress with the next stage of its redevelopment of the South Crofty tin project. Strongbow can now build the water treatment plant to dewater the mine.

“We are closer than ever before to tin mining returning to Cornwall – a development which has national significance for the UK and will bring crucial jobs to Cornwall.”

Richard Williams, CEO of Strongbow Exploration, added: “Strongbow is very pleased to have completed this transaction, and we continue to be very satisfied with the quality of work delivered by Stephens Scown. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Stephens Scown as we advance South Crofty to a production decision.”