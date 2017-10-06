Devoran Metals has become the first reinforcing steel company in the UK to achieve Fit for Nuclear status.

The Fit for Nuclear programme (F4N) helps UK manufacturing companies get ready to bid for work in the civil nuclear supply chain – in new build, operations and decommissioning.

In order to achieve the status, companies must measure their operations against the rigorous standards required within the nuclear industry.

Devoran Metals MD, Richard Orsman, said: “Having F4N status means we have benchmarked our performance against the standards demanded by the civil nuclear industry’s top tiers.

“We are one of only two companies in the whole of Cornwall to receive F4N recognition, which is a fantastic achievement for us as we are committed to driving continuous improvement in all areas.”