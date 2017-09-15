A Cornish printing company has won a three-year contract with the National Trust.

St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) is now the National Trust’s only preferred printing supplier from Cornwall.

Liz Luck, south west design and production consultant at the National Trust, said: “We’re delighted that St Austell Printing Company were successful in joining our framework of printers serving the National Trust throughout the six counties of the south west.

“Their high quality standards, environmental principles, attention to detail and care for their customers made them ideal partners to work with us.”

SAPC was selected to work with the National Trust after a thorough application process which reflected experience, product quality, service and environmental considerations. The contract will see SAPC working with the organisation from Cornwall right through to Wiltshire.

SAPC’s regional sales manager, Jon Hart, added: “The National Trust is one of the UK’s most respected brands, and they put a lot of pride into their image and presentation. We are very proud to have been asked to work with them to promote their properties and events.

“This is a very prestigious contract for SAPC which helps continue our growth, securing local jobs and facilitating expansion.”