Helston-based staircase manufacturer Spiral UK is offering photographers of all experience levels the chance to go behind the scenes and capture its site for the EEF Manufacturing Photography Competition 2017.

Spiral is one of a number of manufactures in the south west to lend its support to the competition, which is designed to raise the profile of UK manufacturing by showcasing the industry’s creativity, diversity and heritage through inspiring photography.

There are three categories to enter: professional, amateur and young photographer, with £5k in prizes up for grabs between them. Entries will be shortlisted by a panel of photography and industry experts, with winners announced in December.

The competition closes on Saturday, September 30. For details on visiting Spiral as a photographer, please contact Caroline O’Neill on coneill@eef.org.uk. To enter the competition, visit www.eef.org.uk/photo.