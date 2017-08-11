Manufacturer completes restructure

A St Austell-based engineering and manufacturing specialist has completed an overhaul of the business that caps a strong start to the first half of the financial year – including several new contract wins.

Teddington Electronics, Teddington Appliance Controls and Teddington Bemasam have now consolidated under a single trading name of ‘Teddington Systems’.

MD James Henderson said the move has been made in response to changing market demands, with clients wanting an integrated approach to design, development, prototyping and manufacturing that covers the entire product lifecycle and incorporates hardware, software and mechanical engineering.

The changes also include a complete rebrand of the company, with a fresh corporate logo, new website and corporate literature to support growth and meet clients’ needs.

It represents a strong start to the 2017/18 financial year for the business, which specialises in electronics, critical systems, control panel technology, appliance controls and valve fabrication for sectors such as defence, aerospace, energy and transport.

As well as significant investment in new equipment, the company has also secured several high-profile contract wins. They include a deal with Babcock Canada to upgrade control panels on the Royal Canadian Navy’s fleet of four Victoria submarines.

They are also working closely with global energy management specialist Schneider Electric, US-commercial catering firm Imperial and JCB India.

Henderson said: “Despite political uncertainty in Europe and the continually challenging financial climate the thirst for innovation has not diminished.

“We’ve seen a huge spike in demand for energy saving products, control devices and monitoring and information gathering systems.

“However, the landscape for engineering and manufacturing firms is shifting. Critical to our business and others will be the ability to find smarter ways to design, develop and deliver solutions.

“More and more clients are requesting an increasingly integrated approach – bringing design, engineering and testing together to cover the entire product development lifecycle.

“We’ve listened to that and responded to the market, consolidating our divisions to provide an overarching service that simplifies the whole process and makes it much more cost effective.

“At the same time, we felt it as an opportune moment to refresh our look – retaining Teddington’s core values of quality and reliability while developing a new, modern identity.”