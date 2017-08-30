Last call for photography competition

Only one month remains to get entries in for EEF’s annual manufacturing photography competition.

The competition, now in its eighth year, is asking photographers to submit images that capture the essence of modern manufacturing. Photographs can portray any stage of manufacturing – from design, process and technology in action through to the finished product – and can cover traditional or high-tech sectors.

There are £5k worth of photography vouchers up for grabs and shortlisted photographers will see their work displayed in the House of Commons.

The competition is free to enter and open to professional, amateur and young photographers. The competition closes September 30. For more information and to enter visit www.eef.org.uk/photo.