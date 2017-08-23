DM Orthotics on top of the world

A Redruth manufacturer has been playing its part in helping its clients excel on the world stage.

Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox MBE has been wearing hand-made orthoses manufactured by DM Orthotics for more than two years, and most recently added World Champion to her list of accomplishments as she took home a gold (400m), silver (100m) and bronze medal (200m) from the London 2017 World Para-Athletics Championships.

DM Orthotics orthoses help both children and adults with a range of neurological and musculoskeletal conditions such as Stroke, Cerebral Palsy, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), of which Cox has suffered from since 2014.

MD, Martin Matthews said: “We’ve been helping patients with a wide range of neuro-muscular conditions such as MS for over ten years and were extremely happy to help Kadeena when she approached us back in 2015. Kadeena uses our socks, vest, shoulders and glove, all of which have strategic panelling and proprioceptive properties to improve her body alignment and to enable her to perform at her best.”

Meanwhile, para-archer, Jessica Stretton, added another four world records from the 2017 British Target Championships.

She wears a custom-made DM Orthotics medical orthosis in the form of the DMO glove, to help control her arm and wrist movements associated with the symptoms of her disability, Cerebral Palsy, when she is shooting.