A&P completes turbine project

A&P Falmouth has successfully completed a contract with Ansaldo Energia to support its long-term service agreement of power station outage activities, with the overhaul of two steam turbines from the Langage Power Station of Centrica, in Plymouth.

The contract showcases A&P Falmouth’s specialist blend of in-house machining and engineering capability and has also required investment in the upgrade of two large Craven lathes to complete the scope of work.

The two steam turbines weighed more than 20 tonnes each and required specialist lifting and transfer with A&P’s overhead cranes, before they entered the 3,500sq m machining workshop for refurbishment.

The overhaul of the turbines required a six-week intensive programme of work that included stripping the components, precision machining, blasting and crack detecting to ensure the equipment can remain in service for another five-years.

Steve Jones, deputy MD at A&P Falmouth, said: “A&P Falmouth has a hard-earned reputation as a specialist in the field of large scale and complex machining and engineering, having taken on many complex jobs for customers in the energy, industrial and marine shipping industries.

“This project with Ansaldo Energia and Langage Power Station very much reflects our core strengths and demonstrates the broad range of skills and capabilities A&P have at our facilities.”