The expansion of Wheal Jane Group’s civil engineering company, Carnon Contracting, has taken another step forward with the purchase of a specialist drilling mast.

Recently appointed MD, Steve Worthington, said the £130k investment brings flexibility and an extra dimension to the company’s capability to serve projects in Cornwall and beyond.

“The company’s contracting and civil engineering capabilities have steadily increased in recent years,” he explained, “and this ongoing investment in plant and our people will enable me to take this growth forward, expanding our workforce and skills base and growing our range of services, providing reliable and cost effective civil engineering solutions for our clients.”