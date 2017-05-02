A Cornish manufacturer is currently working on two of the UK’s most recognisable buildings.

Helston-based specialist stair manufacturer, Spiral UK, is installing helical stairs for clients in the Gherkin and the Salesforce Tower, both in London.

Standing 180m tall, the Gherkin is the city’s most widely recognised example of contemporary architecture and one of Britain’s most expensive office buildings, having been bought for £700 million in 2014.

Spiral is working on a new stair construction, due for completion in the summer, installing a sweeping stainless steel and glass helical masterpiece on the 19th floor for Kirkland & Ellis, one of the world’s most elite law firms.

A short distance away sits the Salesforce Tower, also known as 110 Bishopgate, home to Salesforce – the world’s biggest CRM company. Standing at 230m high, it is the tallest building in the City with Spiral UK manufacturing a further helical design on the 31st floor, made from steel with oak treads and a glass balustrade.

Spiral CEO, Andrew Holland, said: “The majority of the work is being completed in the dead of night to avoid any inconvenience to the captains of industry and global organisations that occupy these world-class buildings. So, as the world beneath these towering buildings sleep, our Cornish firm occupies some of the most valuable office space on the planet, installing beautiful stairs that enable them to continue their climb to success.

“It’s an honour to have been chosen, amongst tough competition, to win this new work and confirmation of the quality of our design, manufacture and professionalism of the organisation.”