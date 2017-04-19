Sun shining on engineering firm

A Cornish manufacturer is working on its biggest contract to date.

St Austell-based Hewaswater Engineering is helping to secure the future of clean water by providing the steel fabrication behind the new £60 million state-of-the-art Mayflower water treatment works in Plymouth.

Working alongside Balfour Beatty and Interserve as part of South West Water’s H50 engineering delivery alliance, Hewaswater is manufacturing the main frame, together with scaffolding and cladding, for a total of five buildings in Roborough, to the north of the city.

The £1.5 million contract is Hewaswater Engineering’s most significant piece of work in its 70-year history and will use 400 tonnes of steel.

Business development manager, John Dennehy, said: “Securing this new business showcases the team’s expertise and we are over the moon to have been recognised for the quality of our work.

“Working alongside leading international construction icons, such as Balfour Beatty, Interserve and Arcadis, propels the business on to a whole new platform.

“We have grown our workforce by 10% to fulfil the manufacture of the contract and deliver on subsequent new business wins. This directly contrasts with this month’s news that growth in the UK’s construction sector is weaker than forecast and that Brexit could deliver labour shortages for the industry.”

Hewaswater Engineering is now working on the second stage of construction, with the project scheduled to finish in December 2017. Providing clean water and meeting the needs of Plymouth’s growing population and wider districts, the site will be fully operational in September 2018.