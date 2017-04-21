A Falmouth manufacturer has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Business Secretary, Greg Clark, today named the UK businesses within the Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group as winners of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s 91st birthday.

Falmouth-based Watson-Marlow Ltd, which manufactures peristaltic pumps and tubing, receives the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2017, along with sister company Bio Pure Technology Limited. The award reflects the company’s outstanding continuous growth of 76.6% in overseas sales over the judging period.

Jay Whalen, president at Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, said: “I am absolutely delighted to share news of our Queen’s Award for Enterprise. The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are one of the most prestigious business awards in the country. We have clearly demonstrated to the judging panel the success of our strategic decision to move our trading base into international trade.

“Through a powerful combination of organic growth, and a series of strategic acquisitions – including the Hampshire-based Bio Pure Technology business – we have grown our international presence whilst maintaining a strong profile with the UK. Our strategy to offer our global customers a single source of complete fluid path technologies is clearly working.”

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise will be conferred upon the management team and staff at Watson-Marlow’s Falmouth Headquarters at a ceremony presided over by the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall.