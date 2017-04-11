Bodmin-based microwave engineering company, Flann Microwave, has welcomed three aspiring young engineers to its team as the latest recruits to its apprenticeship programme.

Over the last 60 years, Flann has grown to become a market leader in the design and manufacture of precision microwave communications equipment.

Operating in such a specialised field means the company places huge value in finding and developing talented new employees and in the last six years has already successfully trained six apprentices – all of whom now work full-time within Flann’s 60-strong team.

The three new apprentices are former Bodmin College students Thomas Dorkins, and Shay Bennett, and former Wadebridge School student Daniel Leigh, from Wadebridge.

All will experience working in a variety of operational areas of the business – from machine, paint and fitting shops to purchasing, stores and packing – while studying one-day-a-week at Cornwall College, St Austell, towards NVQ qualifications in Mechanical Engineering.

Phil Pering, who manages the apprenticeship programme at Flann, said investing in apprenticeships was a significant commitment for the business but had proved to be hugely successful.

“One of the Flann’s hallmarks and a key to our success is quality of the people in the business, many of whom have been with the company for decades, and it is important that we continue to bring in new people to take the company forward,” he explained.

“Identifying talented apprentices, nurturing them within Flann and working with Cornwall College to tailor their training and qualifications has proved an excellent way to pass on to next generation of engineers the spirit of innovation, traditional skills and attention to detail we value so highly.”