Redruth manufacturer DM Orthotics has added para-canoeist and six-time Paralympian, Jeanette Chippington MBE, to its ever-successful roster of para-athletes collectively known as Team DMO.

DM Orthotics designs and manufactures orthotic medical products to patients of cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, scoliosis and other related conditions.

Chippington, who was paralysed by Transverse Myelitis at age 12, had been using the company’s trademark DMO Suit to help manage a shoulder injury prior to the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, where she won Gold in the Women’s KL1 200m.

DM Orthotics managing director, Martin Matthews, said: “Jeanette has had an outstanding Paralympic career to date. We are really proud to have her on-board, she is a great inspiration.”

DM Orthotics supports a number of high profile GB Paralympics athletes, including Kadeena Cox who won four medals across two sports at Rio 2016.