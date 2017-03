A Helston-based childrenswear brand has scooped a brace of awards at the Made for Mums Awards.

Frugi took Gold in the Children’s Clothing category and Bronze for the Newborn and Baby Fashion category.

Co-founder, Lucy Jewson, said: “We are so pleased Frugi has been recognised in the two fashion categories.

“Winning awards such as this is a true testament to all the hard work, creativity and care that goes into every Frugi garment we make.”