AGAME Sports in Redruth is set for further expansion following a business growth loan from responsible finance provider, SWIG Finance.

Now in its fourth year, AGAME Sports was launched Adrian Noott with the goal of supplying high-quality sportswear to schools and clubs.

And business growth has been so strong that investment was needed in new machinery to keep up with demand.

“We have invested £30k in machinery which means we can now do embroidery in-house which gives us far more flexibility and faster turn- around times,” Noott explained.

“We have also been able to expand the team and have a recruited an ops manager, taking us up to seven employees now.”

AGAME Sports’ customers include sports clubs and schools throughout the country and it works with sports ambassadors such as Cornish Pirates and Exeter Chiefs’ Jack Innard to promote its brand.

Since it started, the business has exceeded its targets year on year with a large number of long-term contracts in place to provide AGAME branded sportswear. It is also expanding its horizons by moving into other sectors.

Noott added: “We have worked hard to become one of the main sportswear suppliers in the south west and we would now like to focus our efforts on expanding outside of the region and into new markets.”

SWIG Finance has worked previously with AGAME Sports and MD John Peters was pleased to be able to continue to support the business.

He said: “AGAME is a Cornish business that is going places as it is gaining customers from all over the country and creating really good jobs for local people. I am delighted that SWIG Finance is supporting this venture.”