Frugi appoints ecommerce head

The Cornish organic childrenswear brand, Frugi, has appointed a head of ecommerce.

Jaco Coetzee arrives at the Helston-based company with more than 20 years’ experience in retail, having worked for such names as Marks and Spencer and Blacks Leisure.

One of his recent roles saw him manage VisitBritain’s multimillion pound ecommerce portfolio,

In this newly-created role, Coetzee will be responsible for increasing Frugi’s direct online sales, targeting a UK and international customer base.

One of his first tasks is to introduce dual currency for those buying from Europe. Within this task, Coetzee will be responsible for improving the customer experience, catering for the local demands and needs of customers in other markets.

Frugi’s co-founder, Lucy Jewson, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jaco Coetzee at Planet Frugi.

“His experience in international sales is second to none, and we are confident he will greatly improve Frugi’s presence online as our sales continue to grow.”