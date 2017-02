A Cornish entrepreneur will be featuring on BBC2’s Dragons’ Den this weekend.

Simon Heap is founder and co-owner of Fowey-based Rugged Interactive, which specialises in designing and manufacturing a range of ‘motivational fitness technology’ products.

To find out how Heap gets on, tune into Dragons’ Den, at 8pm on Sunday (Feb 26).

During the broadcast, there will be live streaming on Facebook of Heap watching himself on the show. Visit www.facebook.com/RuggedInteractive from 8pm onwards.