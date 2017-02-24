Chris Watts in the spotlight

Chris Watts has been crowned Best Lighting Designer – South West England as part of the 2017 Luxury Goods Awards.

The awards showcase the most innovative and dynamic firms throughout various industries that “offer unique and versatile solutions and support to their clients”.

Winners are decided through a combination of votes gathered and research – which takes into account region, performance, commitment to innovation and methods of working.

Watts, who owns Fraddon-based business Chris Watts Lighting Design, said: “This award came as a very pleasant surprise as I had no idea I’d been nominated.

“I’m proud of the quality of service I’m able to offer and public acknowledgements like this are always very much appreciated.”