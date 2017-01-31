Gummee Glove in the spotlight

A Cornish entrepreneur will be taking to the stage on Friday (Feb 3) alongside TV Dragons past and present.

Jodine Boothby, the inventor of the globally-successful Gummee range of teething toys for children, has been invited to speak at the Small Business Sunday (#SBS) event at the ICC in Birmingham, alongside Theo Paphitis and Deborah Meaden, of Dragons’ Den fame.

Boothby said: “It is amazing to be speaking at Theo Paphitis’ #SBS event. It feels very surreal – in 2016 I was one of 500 business owners in the audience, this year I’m on stage! I feel very honoured.”

The former Cornish Pasty factory worker invented the multi award-winning Gummee Glove teething mitten to help her son, Jimmy, when he was teething as a baby. She set up the company in 2012 and has since grown it into a £1 million+ business.

“The last ﬁve years have been incredible,” added Boothby. “We’ve had so many high points but also lots of tough times that we’ve worked through as a team. Although I’ve had no formal training, I’ve always had countless business ideas buzzing around in my head. To be able to turn a few of those ideas into a reality has been brilliant.”