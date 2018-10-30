Latest Legal 500 guide published

A number of local law firms feature in the latest edition of the Legal 500.

Foot Anstey, Stephens Scown and Murrell Associates are all recognised for their work in corporate and commercial.

Murrell Associates is highlighted in the guide as a firm that “punches well above its weight, largely due to the tremendous leadership of name partner, Hugh Murrell”.

Additionally, senior associate Henry Maples is listed as a “Next Generation Lawyer”.

The Legal 500 provides a guide to the top law firms and leading individuals across the UK. For the full listing, click here.