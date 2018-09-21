Parnalls solicitor qualifies

Ben Mitchell has officially qualified as a solicitor at Launceston-based law firm, Parnalls.

A special presentation event, Parnalls’ directors praised Mitchell for his work and commitment.

Director and head of commercial, Mark Parnall, said: “Throughout his time here at the company, the directors and myself in particular, have been very impressed with his dedication to his studies and legal career.

“He has grown in knowledge and confidence and is a popular member of the team. Clients praise his steadfast approach to work and consider him to be a very safe pair of hands. We are delighted that he is qualifying after all his hard work.”