Export on the agenda

Following its success in 2017 and 2018, Export for Growth has been awarded an extension.

Export for Growth, an ERDF and DIT-funded project, has successfully helped over 200 Cornish businesses to export more. Delivered in Cornwall by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, the first quarter of 2019 is set to deliver some more of the project’s highly-successful workshops, aimed at supporting businesses of all shapes and sizes across the Duchy make more sales overseas.

Its first event of the year at St Austell Conference Centre on February 12 – Leveraging Social Media Advertising for Overseas Sales – will explain how and why businesses should embrace this technology to create real growth in International markets.

Then at China Fleet Country Club on March 5, Wake up to Global Opportunities will hear from a series of business owners and directors who have successfully grown multi-million-pound export businesses.