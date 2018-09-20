Food and drink exports up 8.7%

Exports of south west food and drink increased to £838 million in the year to June 2018, a rise of 8.7% compared to the previous 12 months, the latest HMRC figures show.

The most popular products from the region overseas were seafood (which totalled £176 million), and dairy (which totalled £147 million).

Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits – which includes nuts and olives – showed the largest increase of any food and drink product, up 26% to £17 million.

The statistics also show that more firms in the region are targeting China, with 31% more food and drink exported to the country during the period when compared to the previous twelve months.

There was also a marked increase in appetite for south west produce in Australia, where local exports rose by 18%.