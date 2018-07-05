An Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), designed and built by Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS) in Hayle, has been purchased by Trondheim University for research studies in Norway.

The Inception Class Mark 2 USV is “built by surveyors for surveyors”. It’s designed for hydrographic surveys and data acquisition in ports and harbours, lakes and rivers, shallow coastal or enclosed inland areas.

The university intends to use the new USV to map lakes and river sediment movement in Norway.

The Inception class USVs can be operated with remote control capabilities or as an autonomous vessel for ultimate line running and survey efficiency. They are extremely robust, built out of aluminium and can operate in ultra-shallow waters.