Cornish Sea Salt wins Queen’s Award

Cornish Sea Salt has won the Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Growth in Overseas Sales.

Mark Sullivan, chairman of Provenance Brands, which Cornish Sea Salt is part of, said: “We’re delighted that Cornish Sea Salt has won the Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in Overseas Sales.

“It is a testament to our sales director, Suzanne Skerry, and her internal export team’s highly strategic growth campaign, which has seen overseas sales grow by 552% in the last three years.”

Cornish Sea Salt, which currently distributes to 33 countries, only began exporting in 2012 and it now accounts for 30% of the company’s turnover.