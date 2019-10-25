A perfect Christmas countdown

St Austell Brewery is selling the ultimate advent calendar for beer lovers.

With the festive season drawing ever closer, the brewery has today announced the return of its advent calendar.

With a St Austell Brewery beer guaranteed every day, it’s the perfect choice for beer enthusiasts in the countdown to Christmas.

The advent calendar features a variety of beers, including Tribute Pale Ale and Proper Job IPA, as well as a tasty selection of small batch brews. The calendar contains 24 beers (330ml and 500ml), including an extra special bottle to enjoy on Christmas Eve.

Orders will be dispatched from Friday November 1 to ensure they arrive in time for the Christmas countdown. The final order date is Wednesday November 27.

The advent calendars are now available to pre-order by clicking here. (RRP £73, including delivery). They will also be available from St Austell Brewery’s Visitor Centre while stocks last (RRP £65) (9am-5pm, Monday to Saturday / 01726 66022).