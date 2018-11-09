All set for a Holly jolly Christmas

Thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign, bottles of a new gin brand are set to be distilled in time for Christmas.

With just two days remaining in its Crowdfunder campaign, Holly’s Gin has surpassed its original target of £17k.

Holly Harwood, owner of Holly’s Gin, said she was “absolutely delighted and overwhelmed” by the support for her Cornish gin. “I am just so pleased we can now distill and send the bottles out in time for Christmas,” she said. “It really is my dream come true.”

Harwood is a Cornish local who has worked in the gin industry for the past eight years. The gin will be distilled in Saltash at Trevethan Distillery. Holly’s Gin has been crowdfunding for over a month and currently stands at over £17.5k.

Holly’s Gin is a classic London Dry with key botanicals including orange, gentian root and passion flower. With the stunning bottle and recommended serve of a premium tonic water and orange peel… it will make the perfect Christmas tipple.

There are currently two days left to pledge on the Holly’s Gin Crowdfunder page. If you pre-order your bottles now, you will be guaranteed a bottle from the first batch, which will be delivered before Christmas.