AA Hospitality Awards winners

Cornish restaurants were recognised at last night’s (Sep 24) AA Hospitality Awards.

Driftwood in Portscatho was just one of seven restaurants in the UK to collect four rosettes, while there were three rosettes for Kota Restaurant in Porthleven and Rastella at Merchants Manor in Falmouth.

Merchants Manor’s Owner, Nick Rudlin said: “We are absolutely delighted that Hylton (head chef Hylton Espey) and his team have been awarded an AA Three Rosette Award. Rastella has grown hugely over the last two years and we are ecstatic to be recognised as one of the best dining destinations in the country and one of only a handful in all of Cornwall.

“Of all the restaurants across, the UK there are approximately 10% of a standard which is worth an AA Three Rosette Award and above.”

The Mullion Hotel was ranked among the best hotels at the awards, named as a 3 Red Star Hotel.

General manager Daniel Thompson said: “We have been lucky enough to receive a number of prestigious awards over the past few years, but this is truly the most enormous accolade, as it really does place the hotel amongst the crème de la crème across the UK. It is a huge testament to everyone on the team and we couldn’t be more proud”.

